Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan calls all-party meet on April 17 to tackle Covid-19

Amid the rapidly growing cases of Covid-19 in Bihar, Governor Phagu Chauhan has called an all-party virtual meeting at the Raj Bhawan on April 17 at 11 am at the request of an alarmed Nitish Kumar government.

The decision was taken after deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary met the Governor during the day. Principal Secretary, department of health, Prataya Amrit was also present at the meeting to inform him about the latest situation.

The Raj Bhawan secretariat will establish contact with the participants.

On Friday, after a high-level review meeting with the top brass of the state administration on the Covid-19 situation, chief minister Nitish Kumar had said that the government would soon contact the Governor to request him to call an all-party meeting, as suggest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with chief ministers.

The government placed its request before the Governor within a day.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has often been attacking the government for not setting up an all-party committee to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the state despite agreement on it in the Bihar Assembly during the one-day session amidst the pandemic last year. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had proposed a committee till the end of the tenure of his previous government.

According to people familiar with the development in the government, the rapidly rising Covid-19 graph, especially since the return of migrants during Holi and the grim situation in Maharashtra and some other states, requires greater caution and awareness among the masses and the political parties could play a big role in reaching out to the people with the right message, especially regarding the basic guidelines.

“Wearing masks is the most important requirement, but people still seem to take it lightly, putting themselves and their near and dear ones at risk and also contributing to the spread of the virus. As doctors also say, prevention is better than cure in case of Covid-19 and that is what everyone should try to follow. With the flood situation also approaching, it could be double whammy for Bihar and therefore, the state needs to be prepared,” they added.