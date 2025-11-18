Bihar govt formation LIVE: Nitish Kumar to resign as CM on Nov 19, grand oath-taking ceremony on Thursday

On Monday, after Bihar’s cabinet meeting, state minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar said, “The oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government will take place on 20th November at Gandhi Maidan. The current government will be dissolved on the 19th. PM Modi and lakhs of people will attend the historic oath-taking ceremony.”

Who will be the chief minister?

While there is no official confirmation yet on who will become the next Bihar chief minister, speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, is likely to get the top job again.

JD-U working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking about the preparations of the ceremony, said,“It will be a big event matching the big victory in the election to take on the big challenge of next generation development the people have given to the NDA government under Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior central BJP leaders will also attend the function."

How many ministers will be sworn-in?

The NDA parties are considering allocating roughly one ministerial post for every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation within the alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), HT reported earlier.

Yadav family feud

While the NDA prepares to form a new government in Bihar, one of the biggest political families of the state, the Yadav clan, is going through a turmoil after Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday that she quit politics and levelled serious allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides. She said that she was mistreated and abused.

“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” Rohini said.

After Rohini's allegations, four of her sisters quietly left the family’s Patna residence with their children, and Tej Pratap Yadav issued an emotional defence, warning those who he alleged were responsible.

Reacting to the feud, Lalu Yadav said that it was an internal matter of his family and it would “resolved within the family”.

“I am there to deal with it," he said.