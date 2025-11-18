Bihar govt formation LIVE: Nitish Kumar to resign as CM on Nov 19, grand oath-taking ceremony on Thursday
Bihar govt formation LIVE: The new Bihar government will take oath on Thursday, November 20. Nitish Kumar will resign as CM on Wednesday as part of the formal process to form the new government.
Bihar govt formation LIVE: Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged a thumping victory in the 2025 state assembly elections, Bihar is all set to get a new government on Thursday November 20 after the current government dissolves on November 19. Nitish Kumar will resign as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, November 19, to kickstart the formal process of forming a new government, an HT report quoted Janata Dal United (JDU) minister in outgoing cabinet Vijay Kumar Chowdhary as saying....Read More
On Monday, after Bihar’s cabinet meeting, state minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar said, “The oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed government will take place on 20th November at Gandhi Maidan. The current government will be dissolved on the 19th. PM Modi and lakhs of people will attend the historic oath-taking ceremony.”
Who will be the chief minister?
While there is no official confirmation yet on who will become the next Bihar chief minister, speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, is likely to get the top job again.
JD-U working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking about the preparations of the ceremony, said,“It will be a big event matching the big victory in the election to take on the big challenge of next generation development the people have given to the NDA government under Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior central BJP leaders will also attend the function."
How many ministers will be sworn-in?
The NDA parties are considering allocating roughly one ministerial post for every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation within the alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), HT reported earlier.
Yadav family feud
While the NDA prepares to form a new government in Bihar, one of the biggest political families of the state, the Yadav clan, is going through a turmoil after Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday that she quit politics and levelled serious allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides. She said that she was mistreated and abused.
“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” Rohini said.
After Rohini's allegations, four of her sisters quietly left the family’s Patna residence with their children, and Tej Pratap Yadav issued an emotional defence, warning those who he alleged were responsible.
Reacting to the feud, Lalu Yadav said that it was an internal matter of his family and it would “resolved within the family”.
“I am there to deal with it," he said.
Bihar govt formation LIVE: The RJD-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) won only 35 seats in this year’s state election, to the rival NDA’s 202. And the party itself could win only 25 seats, down from 75 in 2020. On Monday, Tejashwi was chosen legislative party leader (unanimously), and Lalu Prasad seemed to suggest all would be well soon.
Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav' son and the chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, came out in support of his sister Rohini Acharya after her recent allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aide Sanjay Yadav and said, "Jaichands will have to pay the price and face the consequences".
Tej Pratap blamed the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.
"I will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances... Jaichands will have to pay the price for their misdeeds... they will have to face the consequences. Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me. I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can't tolerate this insult to my sister. It's unacceptable and unbearable," Yadav said.
"I must tell all these Jaichands... If they target our family, people of Bihar will never forgive them," he added.
Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the governor as head of the outgoing government on Wednesday, November 19, to kickstart formal process of forming new government.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday to apprise him about the cabinet decision recommending dissolution of the current legislative assembly with effect from November 19, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony likely on November 20.