Patna, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his party would provide all legal support to the family members of the deceased NEET aspirant who was allegedly assaulted. Bihar: Jan Suraaj to provide legal support to family members of deceased NEET aspirant

The 18-year-old, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious earlier this month in a room of a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar, where she was staying to prepare for the medical entrance examination. She died after remaining in a coma for several days at a city hospital on January 11.

Talking to reporters here, Kishor said, "Our party has decided to provide legal support to the family members of the NEET aspirant. Our senior party leader and lawyer Y V Giri will fight the case for the family of the deceased."

Alleging that she was sexually assaulted, her family members claimed that the authorities made attempts to cover it up. A special investigation team is probing the case.

Referring to disciplinary action against two police officers in the case, Kishor said, "We had sought disciplinary action against the woman investigating officer who initially probed the death of the NEET aspirant. The family believed that the IO, who was handling the case, was responsible for lapses, and, therefore, they wanted departmental action against her. Finally, action was taken against her by the Patna police."

The Patna police had on Saturday suspended Hemant Jha, additional officer-in-charge of Kadamkuan Police Station, and Chitragupt Nagar Police Station officer-in-charge Roshni Kumari with immediate effect on charges of dereliction of duty.

A statement issued by the senior Superintendent of police office said, “The forensic report of the student’s clothes, which she wore at the time of hospitalisation, detected traces of semen in the leggings. These clothes were provided by the family members of the victim on January 10. Now, SIT, investigating the case, will obtain a DNA profile from the semen detected, in the scientific report. It will also be matched with the DNA profile of the accused arrested and also with the suspects”.

The latest finding strongly suggests sexual assault and harassment of the NEET aspirant, an officer said.

Her death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel.

However, the post-mortem report of the girl concluded that ‘sexual violence can’t be ruled out’ as a reason behind the incident. Though her family had initially alleged assault and sexual abuse, police maintained that medical reports and CCTV footage ruled out this.

