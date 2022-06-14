Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh found guilty in arms recovery case
india news

Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh found guilty in arms recovery case

His lawyer said that the quantum of punishment to be pronounced on June 21 and they will move the high court after that
Anant Singh (PTI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A special court in Patna on Tuesday found Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker Anant Singh guilty in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges, a magazine, and two hand grenades from his native village in August 2019, his lawyer said.

“The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on June 21...will move the high court after the punishment is awarded,” said Sunil Kumar, the lawyer.

Anant Singh, who has accused ruling Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Lalan Singh and minister Neeraj Kumar of conspiring against him, has been lodged in the Beur Central Jail.

He was charged under the Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act and Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 120B (criminal conspiracy). The trial in the case began in October 2020.

Singh, who was once close to chief minister Nitish Kumar before falling out ahead of the 2015 assembly elections, has faced multiple cases including those related to murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP