Bihar man, 26, dies in furnace blast at metal melting factory near Chennai: Cop

A 26-year-old man from Bihar died and nine others were injured, after a furnace used to melt metal exploded due to excessive heat at a private metal melting factory in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Chennai’s Tiruvallur district, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been booked and further probe is underway. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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“Two fire engines were pressed in for service and doused the flames within an hour. The victim died on the spot due to impact of the blast,” a senior fire department official said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10am and the deceased suffered serious burn injuries. Among the nine who sustained injuries, four were from Bihar remaining five were from Tamil Nadu, police said.

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Those sustained injuries have been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment, an investigating officer of the SIPCOT police station said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the government hospital in Ponneri for autopsy, an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been booked and further probe is underway, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been booked and further probe is underway, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, chief minister C Joseph Vijay while extending his condolences to the family of the deceased announced a sum of ₹2 lakh be released to the bereaved from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

In an official release, he said officials from the revenue, police, labour welfare departments and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health were instructed to visit the site and take necessary actions.

The chief minister also ordered ₹1 lakh be released to the three workers who sustained serious injuries while ₹50,000 to the six who suffered light injuries.

Vijay issued orders that the mortal remains of the victim be taken to their home state at government expenditure, the release added.