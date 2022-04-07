Home / India News / Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates: Ruling NDA surges ahead of RJD
Live

Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates: Ruling NDA surges ahead of RJD

  • Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates: The tenure of these 24 seats in the 75-member House ended in July last year, but the polling was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates - Counting of votes underway | Representational image
Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates - Counting of votes underway | Representational image(HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat. On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI is contesting from the remaining seats. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 07, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    NDA surges ahead of opposition RJD

    Ruling NDA (BJP+JDU) takes lead against opposition RJD. Victorious NDA candidates: Radhacharan Sah (Bhojpur-Buxar), Reena Yadav (Nalanda), Dileep Jaiswal (Purnia), Bhushan Rai (Hajipur), Tarun Kumar (Samastipur).

  • Apr 07, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    Voting for all 24 seats held on Monday

    The polling for the two dozen seats was held on Monday. The tenure of these 24 seats in the 75-member assembly ended in July last year but the polling was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Apr 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    JDU candidate leading from Bhojpur-Buxar

    JDU candidate Radhacharan Sah is leading from Bhojpur-Buxar.

  • Apr 07, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    First round of counting in Siwan

    RJD candidate Vinod Jaiswal from Siwan bagged 1,683 votes, independent candidate Rais Khan received 1,250, and BJP's Manoj Singh has received 1,093 votes in the first round of counting

  • Apr 07, 2022 12:14 PM IST

    Counting underway on 24 seats for Bihar MLC polls

    Counting underway on 24 seats for Bihar MLC polls

Topics
bihar elections
india news

