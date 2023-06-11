Bihar municipal elections LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting for the third phase of Bihar's Municipal elections, which were held for 31 cities on June 9, will take place on Sunday.

Patna Mayor Sita Sahu (R) and 58 ward councillor candidate Sweta Kumari show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Bihar urban local bodies elections, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. The counting will begin at 8 am and results will be announced the same day.

18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats went to the polls in total. The election was necessitated as the tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in June.

In this phase, 24 newly formed and upgraded cities and seven cities whose term ends in June this year were included. These 31 municipalities are from 21 districts.