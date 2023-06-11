Bihar municipal elections LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am
- Bihar urban civic polls 2023 live updates: The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.
The counting for the third phase of Bihar's Municipal elections, which were held for 31 cities on June 9, will take place on Sunday.
The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. The counting will begin at 8 am and results will be announced the same day.
18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats went to the polls in total. The election was necessitated as the tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in June.
In this phase, 24 newly formed and upgraded cities and seven cities whose term ends in June this year were included. These 31 municipalities are from 21 districts.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 05:41 AM
Notably, this is the first time that the public has been allowed to elect their representatives directly as only ward members were allowed to take part in these elections earlier.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 05:40 AM
An overview of the voters
Of total number of electorates (1.273 million), 6.68 lakh are male, 6.05 lakh are female and 63 are categorised under the other genders. Read more
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 05:37 AM
When did SEC announce the schedule?
The State Election Commission announced the schedule for general elections, on May 4, to be held in these constituencies. Read more