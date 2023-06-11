Bihar municipal election results today: 806 posts, 4,431 candidates. 10 points

Counting votes for all 31 municipal bodies in Bihar or nagar nikay chunav will be held on Sunday. The counting will begin from 8am at 58 centres. Polling for 806 posts of ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor in 31 urban local bodies on Friday was by and large peaceful. The counting of votes will start from 8am at 58 centres. (HT File Photo)

Top points on Bihar municipal elections

1. The polling was currently held for 806 posts in 1,673 polling centres for 58 municipalities.

2. A total of 4,431 candidates - 2,197 male and 2,234 female – were in the fray.

3. Nine candidates have already been elected unopposed.

4. The polling took place in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.

5. The Bihar State Election Commission on Saturday said for the first time, it used a Facial Recognition System (FRS) to confirm voters' identities.

6. SEC officials said the election in 31 urban local bodies includes 24 UBBs where the election was not held in the last urban polls held in December, and another seven UBBs whose five-year term is ending in June. This includes Saharsa and Madhubani municipal corporations.

7. Besides, bypolls would also be held in seven wards in urban local bodies where elected representatives have resigned in the last few months after the December urban elections.

8. The SEC said it remains committed to ensuring a peaceful environment and providing citizens with easily accessible online platforms to view election results.

9. Armed police officers have been stationed at the counting centres to ensure a peaceful and fair counting process, according to the SEC.

10. To address any disruptions or complaints during the counting process, the commission has set up control rooms at the municipality/district/commission level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail