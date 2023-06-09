Counting for 3rd phase of Bihar's Municipal Elections, for which polling is underway in 31 cities, on June 11

The counting for the third phase of Bihar's Municipal elections, which are being held for 31 cities on June 9, will take place on Sunday. The State Election Commission announced the schedule for general elections, on May 4, to be held in these constituencies. The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. (File)

The counting will take place from 8 am and results will be announced on Sunday.

The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in all important civic areas.

In this phase, 24 newly formed and upgraded cities and seven cities whose term ends in June this year were included. These 31 municipalities are from 21 districts.

By-elections for 31 vacant seats in different government bodies in 20 districts are also being held on Friday.

Nomination papers for the election were filed on May 17 and were scrutinised from May 18 to 20. The last day of withdrawing nomination papers was between May 21 and 23.

On May 24, the final list of involved candidates and the allotment of election symbols was done.

