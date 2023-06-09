Home / India News / Counting for 3rd phase of Bihar's Municipal Elections, for which polling is underway in 31 cities, on June 11

Counting for 3rd phase of Bihar's Municipal Elections, for which polling is underway in 31 cities, on June 11

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 09, 2023 03:46 PM IST

The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7am to 5pm on Friday.

The counting for the third phase of Bihar's Municipal elections, which are being held for 31 cities on June 9, will take place on Sunday. The State Election Commission announced the schedule for general elections, on May 4, to be held in these constituencies.

The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. (File)
The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. (File)

The counting will take place from 8 am and results will be announced on Sunday.

The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections is underway. It was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in all important civic areas.

In this phase, 24 newly formed and upgraded cities and seven cities whose term ends in June this year were included. These 31 municipalities are from 21 districts.

By-elections for 31 vacant seats in different government bodies in 20 districts are also being held on Friday.

Nomination papers for the election were filed on May 17 and were scrutinised from May 18 to 20. The last day of withdrawing nomination papers was between May 21 and 23.

On May 24, the final list of involved candidates and the allotment of election symbols was done.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

Topics
counting
counting
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out