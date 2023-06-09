Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar urban local body bypolls: 35% voter turnout till 2 pm

ByAnirban Guha Roy
Jun 09, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Of total number of electorates (1.273 million), 6.68 lakh are male, 6.05 lakh are female and 63 are categorised under the other genders

Polling for 806 posts of ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor in 31 urban local bodies on Friday has by and large been peaceful, with 35% votes cast till 2 pm across 1,677 polling stations. A total of 4,443 candidates are in the fray.

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

SEC officials said the election in 31 urban local bodies include 24 UBBs where election was not held in the last urban polls held in December, and another seven UBBs whose five-year term is ending in June. This includes Saharsa and Madhubani municipal corporations.

Besides, bypolls would also be held in seven wards in urban local bodies where elected representatives have resigned in the last few months after the December urban elections.

Of total number of electorates (1.273 million), 6.68 lakh are male, 6.05 lakh are female and 63 are categorised under the other genders.

