Bihar panchayat polls: Election schedule announced, here's all you need to know

The state election commission in Bihar issued a notification on Tuesday regarding the upcoming panchayat elections, where it said that a total of 11 phases of polling will be held this time. The first phase of polling will be held on September 24, while the 11th will be held on December 12, according to the election commission.

Here's a break-down of the upcoming panchayat elections in Bihar:

Dates

First phase of voting: September 24

Second phase of voting: September 30

Third phase of voting: October 8

Fourth phase of voting: October 20

Fifth phase of voting: October 24

Sixth phase of voting: November 3

Seventh phase of voting: November 15

Eighth phase of voting: November 24

Ninth phase of voting: November 29

Tenth phase of voting: December 8

Eleventh phase of voting: December 12

The counting of votes for Bihar panchayat elections will be done two days after the voting in each phase, according to the Bihar election commission.

Flood-hit districts to skip polls on first phase

The 28 flood-affected districts in Bihar will not go to the polls in the first phase, as per the notification on panchayat elections issued by the election commission. These districts are -- Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Nalanda, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Bhagalpur.

Nomination

The Bihar panchayat poll preparation process begins today (that is, Wednesday, August 25), and the model code of conduct (MCC) has already come into effect in the state. The nomination papers for the post of the sarpanch, the mukhiya, the panchayat committee members, and other ward members can be filed starting today from 11am to 4pm. The deadline for filing the nomination papers ends on August 31, according to the notification issued by the Bihar state election commission.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates are expected to file their nominations for 259,260 posts under the categories.