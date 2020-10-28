Bihar recorded 46.29 per cent turnout till 3 pm in 1st phase of assembly polls

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:48 IST

Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state’s 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates.

With the progress of time, voters turnout at booths has been increasing at several places notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 3 pm, 46.29 per cent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise.

The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts.

The maximum 49.84 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 per cent), Kaimur (49.26 per cent), Banka (47.44 per cent), Patna (45.77 per cent) and Bhagalpur (45.51 per cent) among others.

Only Sandesh and Barbigha assembly seats have seen less less than 40 per cent voting till 3 PM out of the total 71 constituencies in the first phase.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and commonwealth games gold medal winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote.

Enthusiasm of voters was seen at many a booth. In Nawada, a physically challenged voter reached booth on his tricycle to cast his vote.

In Dinana assembly constituency, a group of women expressed happiness after exercising franchise.

Voting will end at 6 PM. But, in the naxal-affected areas polling time has been curtailed.

Out of the 71 constituencies, 35 are in naxal-affected areas where polling will be held in a staggered manner.