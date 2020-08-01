Bihar reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,521 new patients, scales up testing

india

A senior officer of the Patna district administration, leading the Covid-19 battle in the state capital, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, on a day Bihar reported the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,521 new infections and 14 deaths.

The officer, who played a proactive role in combating the virus and ensuring that the government’s intervention reaches the Covid-19 affected in Patna, has opted for home isolation after he suffered a bout of fever, prompting him to take the test.

A bureaucrat-turned-MP of the JD(U) also tested positive for the virus.

The spike in cases coincided with the highest number of testing of samples —28,624 — reported by the state health department on Saturday.

“Of the 3,521 cases reported Saturday, 2,502 samples were tested on July 31 and 1,019 on July 30, taking the state’s overall case tally to 54,508, with 18,722 active cases,” said Bihar’s health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh during the media briefing on Saturday.

The government’s Covid-19 bulletin, which was tweeted through the state health department Twitter handle, mentioned of 14 deaths till Friday. Nine Covid-19 deaths were reported from AIIMS-Patna and three from the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) on Saturday.

Munger and Patna reported three deaths each, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur two each, while Araria, East Champaran, Rohtas and Siwan reported one death each, as per the government’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Two deaths were reported at AIIMS from Patna, and one each from East Champaran, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Saran and Nalanda, according to Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Covid-19 nodal officer for AIIMS-Patna.

Besides, two deaths were reported at the NMCH from Patna and one from Gaya, according to Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the hospital.

As part of Bihar’s test, track and treat strategy, Singh said the department had been able to ramp up testing to 28,624. These samples were tested on Friday. It had tested 22,742 samples on the previous day, he added.

“A total 1,823 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,473, with a recovery rate of 65.08%,” added Singh.

Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar, who inspected some hospitals through video conferencing, asked the hospital administration to ensure availability of doctors and also provide telephonic medical consultation to people. He asked his officials to ensure that doctors visited the patients regularly at the hospital. He also asked officials to ensure sufficient availability of ambulance to ferry patients, said Auupam Kumar, secretary, information and public relations department.

Redressal of patient grievance

In keeping with the CM’s directive, Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Agarwal visited the COvid-19 district control room and asked his officers to speak to patients and their relatives through video and phone calls to redress any grievance they had.

He also advised them to prepare summary chart as per the requirement of patients, which should address issues like availability of ambulance, medicines, need for Covid test, requirement of doctors and paramedics, etc.

He also asked officers to document questionnaire based on patient feedback. He advised them to ensure round the clock duty of doctors and paramedical staff at the Covid hospitals.

He said people could avail of the facility of telephonic medical consultation by calling up the Covid-19 toll free number.

Of the total 54,508 cases, Patna, which reported 442 cases on Saturday, topped the chart with an overall case tally to 9358, followed by 2638 cases in Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur (2459), Nalanda (2266) and Gaya (2209).