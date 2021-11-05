Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar spurious liquor case: Death toll reaches 12, two held, 2 cops suspended
india news

Bihar spurious liquor case: Death toll reaches 12, two held, 2 cops suspended

At least 16 people were killed and four others lost their eye sight due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in villages of Lauriya and Ramnagar block in July this year
10 others who had taken ill after consumption of alleged toxic hooch were undergoing treatment at a hospital. (PTI Photo Representative use)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar

The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor consumption case in Bihar’s West Champaran district climbed to 12 on Friday with six more casualties reported. The case also saw four people getting arrested and five others detained apart from suspension of two cops, district officials said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma confirmed six more deaths in the case took place at Dakshini Telhuwa panchayat under Nautan police station of the district. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Prima facie, these deaths appear to have occurred due to the consumption of poisonous substances,” the SP said.

He added that 10 others who had taken ill after consumption of alleged toxic hooch were undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the local station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar and one chowkidar were suspended in the aftermath of the incident, the SP said. “Four persons including two women have been arrested and five others have been detained,” Mukul Parimal Pandey, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah (sadar) said.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: PMC starts prep for opening of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

“Raids are on to arrest more accused in this connection,” Pandey added.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

However, this is the second such incident in West Champaran since July this year. At least 16 people were killed and four others lost their eye sight due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in villages of Lauriya and Ramnagar block in July this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WATCH: Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual for Govardhan Puja

On Shankaracharya statue’s inauguration at Kedarnath, PM says India now aims high

News updates from HT: 8 dead in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

5 killed in car accident in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP