Bihar spurious liquor case: Death toll reaches 12, two held, 2 cops suspended

The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor consumption case in Bihar’s West Champaran district climbed to 12 on Friday with six more casualties reported. The case also saw four people getting arrested and five others detained apart from suspension of two cops, district officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma confirmed six more deaths in the case took place at Dakshini Telhuwa panchayat under Nautan police station of the district. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Prima facie, these deaths appear to have occurred due to the consumption of poisonous substances,” the SP said.

He added that 10 others who had taken ill after consumption of alleged toxic hooch were undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the local station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar and one chowkidar were suspended in the aftermath of the incident, the SP said. “Four persons including two women have been arrested and five others have been detained,” Mukul Parimal Pandey, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah (sadar) said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: PMC starts prep for opening of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

“Raids are on to arrest more accused in this connection,” Pandey added.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

However, this is the second such incident in West Champaran since July this year. At least 16 people were killed and four others lost their eye sight due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in villages of Lauriya and Ramnagar block in July this year.