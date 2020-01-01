Bihar to celebrate Arun Jaitley’s birth anniversary as state function

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 04:49 IST

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday decided to celebrate former Union finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley’s birth anniversary on December 28 as a state function every year.

Decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting presided over by the chief minister here.

Kumar had on December 28 last unveiled Jaitley’s life-size statue in Kankarbagh area of the state capital on occasion of his birth anniversary.

The veteran leader died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on August 24 this year.

The departed BJP leader had close bonding with the Bihar where he served as party in-charge for a long time and played an important role in functioning of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition in the state since the days they formed a government there ending 15 -year rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in 2005 end.