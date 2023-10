Bihar train accident: Villagers came with food, water, carried injured to clinic

Raghunathpur (Buxar): It was late, but Ramgobind(42) and Shyam Lal(48) were working in their fields abutting Raghunathpur village on Wednesday night, watering the crop. Ten minutes before 10 pm, they heard a bang, and there were sparks in the sky. They were afraid, and thought at first, it was a bolt of lightning. But then there was no rain, and the sparks kept flying. They rushed towards the direction of the sound, the Raghunathpur railway station, to find a mangled train in front of them.

At least four passengers were killed and dozens injured after coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in Bihar’s Buxar on Wednesday night. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All we could hear was screams, and virtually the entire train had toppled. The electric wires had snapped, and there were so many sparks that they were visible from a distance. We could not understand what to do, so we called the Gram Raksha Dal(a village volunteer organization) who arrived with what they could find,” Ramgobind said.

Ramgobind and Shyam Lal were among those who became the first responders to the derailment of 21 bogeys of the North East Express that has left 4 people dead and at least 71 injured.

News spread quickly, and more and more people from villages nearby streamed out to help. Some came with water, others with ladders, ropes and torches. “The government rescue teams came after an hour and a half. The darkness made everything difficult. We tried to help people crawl out of the bogies, some of which had completely tilted. There were children inside, and everyone was confused and in a daze. Some that were uninjured joined us in helping others,” Shyam Lal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhiraj Kumar, headmaster of the upgraded high school in Raghunathpur said, “Villagers from Kaithi, Rajpur, Baswar and Pokhraha all reached the spot, carried injured passengers on their bikes and rushed to the nearby community health centre,” he said. The local police, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police arrived within an hour of the accident that took place at 9:51 pm, he said.

Inside the train, Kartik Yadav from Satna in Madhya Pradesh said most passengers were either asleep or preparing to turn in for the night. But there was some foreboding of the accident. “There were jerks in the train for ten to fifteen minutes before the train stopped. They were so strong that many fell from their berths. When it stopped, it became clear that there was an accident. Many were trapped under luggage, the lights went off. It was dark and scary,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another passenger who escaped unhurt said, “Everything inside the bogeys; slippers, toys, edible items, cold drinks, were all thrown around. When the train jerked and wobbled, there was panic and people tried to rush out. We were afraid of what would happen next, like a fire.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail