Bihar woman 'doctor' cuts off private parts of man for refusing to marry her

A woman in Bihar reportedly attacked and cut off the private parts of a man in the Saran district after he refused to marry her. The woman was taken into custody and interrogated, and a blood-stained knife was recovered from her possession. The injured man was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. A 26-year-old woman from Bihar cut the private parts of a man

After interrogation, the accused said she and the victim were in a relationship from the last two years, but the man refused to marry her. She attacked him after an argument after he denied her proposal.

The incident took place at a private nursing home under the Marhaura police station in Saran district on July 1 around 10am. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the victim to a local hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to Srishti Hospital, Patna for treatment.

The 26-year-old woman, claimed to be a doctor, was in a relationship with the 30-year-old victim for two years. She accused him of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

The couple had reportedly planned to register for marriage in a court in Chhapra on July 1. However, the man failed to show up to court.

The woman said she was deeply hurt by his actions, so she called him to her clinic and attacked him. The accused injected him with a medicine and then cut off his genitals, leaving him bleeding profusely.

"During questioning, the woman revealed that both of them had been in a relationship for the last two years. Today (July 1), both of them were going to marry each other in a court in Chhapra, but the man refused at the last moment, leading to such an incident," the police told ANI.

During the questioning, the woman also claimed to have undergone two abortions at his persuasion.

(With inputs from ANI)