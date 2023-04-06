Home / India News / Bihar YouTuber, who shared fake videos on migrant attacks, booked under NSA in TN

Bihar YouTuber, who shared fake videos on migrant attacks, booked under NSA in TN

PTI | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 06, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Manish Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant labours being attacked in Tamil Nadu booked under NSA on Thursday.(HT File)
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant labours being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said.

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

According to Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, "Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act," Shiva Prasad told PTI.

Kashyap had on Wednesday appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison.

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

