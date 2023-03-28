Bihar YouTuber remanded to TN police custody, to face Madurai court

The YouTuber from Bihar, who was arrested on March 18 for allegedly circulating fake videos of “migrants being assaulted in Tamil Nadu”, was on Tuesday remanded to the custody of the police in the southern state till March 31 and will be produced in a Madurai court. YouTuber Manish Kashyap. (HT Photo)

Manish Kashyap alias Tripurari Kumar Tiwari was also wanted by the Tamil Nādu Police and a court in Madurai had issued a production warrant against him.

KK Prabhakar, Kashyap’s counsel, said the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Adi Dev in Patna granted the transit remand after a Tamil Nadu police officer furnished an affidavit stating that the accused would be produced before the court in Madurai in complete security and protection.

Kashyap’s four-day EOU (Economic Offences Unit) remand in Bihar ended on Monday.

After absconding for days since he was booked in the case, Kashyap, who runs a YouTube channel, had surrendered at a police station at Bettiah on March 18 even as a police team was in the process of attaching his house in the same area.

Bihar Police has also arrested one Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district, who is accused of shooting a fake video of “migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu” at a house in Patna.

According to police, Kashyap faces 10 criminal cases in Patna and Bettiah, lodged since 2019.

EOU had registered three cases against him and others in the instant case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON