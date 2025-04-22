Biker says attacked by drunk men on Dwarka expressway in Gurugram

A 26-year-old software developer has alleged he was attacked by a group of drunk men on Sunday morning when he was on a bike near a stretch under Dwarka Expressway. The complainant said he was on the way towards Manesar from Ambience Mall with a few friends on bikes when the incident happened. (HT Photo)

According to police, the complainant Hardik Sharma, said he was on the way towards Manesar from Ambience Mall with a few friends on bikes, when a black Mahindra Scorpio started following him and tried to unbalance his motorcycle.

“They were driving dangerously close to us, trying to provoke and push us off the road,” Sharma said. “They stopped in front of us, four men got out of the car and attacked us. They were drunk,” he added.

Police said they were provided videos of the incident which were recorded by passersby.