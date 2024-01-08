Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: SC to pronounce verdict on gang-rape convicts' remission
Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: The 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government on August 15, 2022.
Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: A 2-judge Supreme Court bench will on Monday pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the Gujarat government's August 2022 decision granting remission to 11 convicts in the case of the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano, and murder of seven of her family members, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, reserved the verdict on October 12 last year after holding hearings for 11 days in the case. Multiple pleas were filed challenging the remission, including one by Bilkis herself. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, CPI(M)'s Subhashini Ali too are among multiple petitioners in the case.
The convicts' release triggered massive outrage. Their remission and release from jail coincided with the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and came hours after prime minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.
- Jan 08, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: What Gujarat govt said in its defence
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who represented the state, gave relief to convicts as per a 1992 remission policy. In 2014, however, the policy was by a law in 2014 which deters releases in cases of capital offence.
On this, the ASG said, the convicts were considered under the 1992 policy since they were convicted in 2008.Jan 08, 2024 10:12 AM IST
Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: SC said Gujarat govt ‘on thin ice’
Earlier, at one point during the hearings, the bench noted how Gujarat is on ‘thin ice’ over the convicts' early release.
"Their death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. How could they be released after serving 14 years in such a situation? Why are other prisoners not given the relief of release?" the court asked the state.Jan 08, 2024 09:54 AM IST
Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: When Bilkis was gang-raped and kin murdered
She was 21-years-old and five months pregnant and, along with her family, was fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out in the state on February 27, 2002. The riots broke out after the Sabarmati Express burning incident near the Godhra railway station.
Her daughter, who was three, was among seven family members killed by the mob.Share this articleTopics
