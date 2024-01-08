close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: SC to pronounce verdict on gang-rape convicts' remission
Live

Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: SC to pronounce verdict on gang-rape convicts' remission

Jan 08, 2024 10:27 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: The 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government on August 15, 2022.

Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: A 2-judge Supreme Court bench will on Monday pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the Gujarat government's August 2022 decision granting remission to 11 convicts in the case of the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano, and murder of seven of her family members, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Bilkis Bano was five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots (HT)
Bilkis Bano was five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots (HT)

The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, reserved the verdict on October 12 last year after holding hearings for 11 days in the case. Multiple pleas were filed challenging the remission, including one by Bilkis herself. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, CPI(M)'s Subhashini Ali too are among multiple petitioners in the case.

The convicts' release triggered massive outrage. Their remission and release from jail coincided with the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and came hours after prime minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 08, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: What Gujarat govt said in its defence

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who represented the state, gave relief to convicts as per a 1992 remission policy. In 2014, however, the policy was by a law in 2014 which deters releases in cases of capital offence.

    On this, the ASG said, the convicts were considered under the 1992 policy since they were convicted in 2008.

  • Jan 08, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: SC said Gujarat govt ‘on thin ice’

    Earlier, at one point during the hearings, the bench noted how Gujarat is on ‘thin ice’ over the convicts' early release.

    "Their death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment. How could they be released after serving 14 years in such a situation? Why are other prisoners not given the relief of release?" the court asked the state.

  • Jan 08, 2024 09:54 AM IST

    Bilkis Bano case Live Updates: When Bilkis was gang-raped and kin murdered

    She was 21-years-old and five months pregnant and, along with her family, was fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out in the state on February 27, 2002. The riots broke out after the Sabarmati Express burning incident near the Godhra railway station.

    Her daughter, who was three, was among seven family members killed by the mob.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
bilkis bano supreme court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out