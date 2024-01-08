Bilkis Bano case: Timeline of events from 2002 to SC verdict

The Supreme Court of India on Monday rapped the Gujarat government for granting remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The 11 convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment, were released by the Gujarat government in 2022 under its remission policy. Bilkis Bano's rapists were released on remission by the Gujarat government. (File)

The Supreme Court bench said that the Gujarat government did not have the jurisdiction to take a decision onb the remission of sentence for the 11 convicts, who were imprisoned for gang raping Bilkis Bano and murdering members of her family.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Further, the apex court has ruled that the released convicts in the case have two weeks to surrender before the authorities.

Bilkis Bano case: Timeline of events