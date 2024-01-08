Bilkis Bano issues statement after Supreme Court verdict. Read full text here

Supreme Court on Monday nullified the Gujarat government's order of early release of 11 men jailed for life for gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering her seven relatives during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bilkis Bano

She issued the statement through her advocate Shobha Gupta. The statement read as:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bilkis Bano issues statement after Supreme Court verdict

"Today is truly the New Year for me. I have wept tears of relief. I have smiled for the first time in over a year and half. I have hugged my children. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again. This is what justice feels like. I thank the honourable Supreme Court of India for giving me, my children and women everywhere, this vindication and hope in the promise of equal justice for all.

I have said before, and I say again today, journeys like mine can never be made alone. I have had my husband and my children by my side. I have had my friends who have given me so much love at a time of such hate, and held my hand at each difficult turn. I have had an extraordinary lawyer, Advocate Shobha Gupta, who has walked with me unwaveringly for over 20 long years, and who never allowed me to lose hope in the idea of justice.

A year and half ago, on August 15, 2022, when those who had destroyed my family and terrorised my very existence, were given an early release, I simply collapsed. I felt I had exhausted my reservoir of courage. Until a million solidarities came my way. Thousands of ordinary people and women of India came forward. They stood with me, spoke for me, and filed PIL petitions in the Supreme Court. 6000 people from all over, and 8500 people from Mumbai wrote appeals; 10,000 people wrote an Open Letter, as did 40,000 people from 29 districts of Karnataka. To each of these people, my gratitude for your precious solidarity and strength. You gave me the will to struggle, to rescue the idea of justice not just for me, but for every woman in India. I thank you.

Even as I absorb the full meaning of this verdict for my own life, and for my children's lives, the dua that emerges from my heart today is simple - the rule of law, above all else and equality before law, for all".

While quashing the pre-mature release of the rape convicts, the top court said that the Gujarat government wasn't competent to take the decision since the trial was moved to Mumbai, which made Maharashtra responsible for the decision. The court also said the Gujarat government had usurped power.

The court further ordered the convicts to surrender back to prison within two weeks.

The Gujarat government last year released 11 convicts after they had completed 14 years of jail term, and their behaviour was ‘good’. The 11 convicts released prematurely were Bakabhai Vohania, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Govind Nai, Jaswant Nai, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradeep Mordhiya, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni, Ramesh Chandana and Shailesh Bhatt.

Bano was 21 years old and three-months pregnant when she was gang-raped. Her three-year-old daughter was among seven of her relatives who were murdered during the riots.