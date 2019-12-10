Bill for stricter arms act clears Rajya Sabha test

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:37 IST

A legislation that provides for maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms and tightens the norms for keeping weapons received Parliament’s approval after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Tuesday.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which also has a provision for imprisonment of two years or fine, which may extend to Rs 1 lakh or both for those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or the personal safety of others, was passed by voice vote in the upper House.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During a debate on the bill, minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said heritage weapons could be kept if they have been deactivated. This was a demand made by several MPs from both the opposition as well as treasury benches.

“The heritage weapons which have been inherited can be kept after deactivation,” Reddy said amid the thumping of desks.

Earlier, moving the bill, Reddy said effective control over arms and ammunition was very important for safety and security in the country.

“It is for national security that we have brought in this legislation. Illegal manufacturing of arms is going on in some places like a small scale industry. We are proposing stringent punishments for people involved in such acts,” the minister said.

He added that while those found with an illegal weapon were punished, the new law has effective punishments for those manufacturing and even those who transport such weapons.

As per the bill, those who own more than two firearms will have to deposit the third one with police stations or authorised gun dealers.

The bill, however, has also accorded special status to sportsperson who need firearms and ammunition for practice and participating in tournaments. The legislation has a provision for life imprisonment for those who snatch or loot arms and ammunition from the police or other security forces.

The Bill amends a Section of the Arms Act, 1959, to give punishment from the usual life term of 14 years to “imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s life” for manufacturing, selling, repairing and possessing “prohibited” arms. The minimum punishment under this section will be 14 years.

Under the present law, the offence invites imprisonment of not less than seven years but may extend to life imprisonment -- mostly up to 14 years.

The new law also provides for changes in the licensing process, minister Reddy said. Unlike the present booklet, an e-card would be provided and the renewal time be increased to five years from the present three, he said.

According to an estimate, India has a total of around 3.5 million gun licences. Some 1.3 million people have licences to carry weapons in Uttar Pradesh, followed by militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, where 370,000 people possess arms licences, most of which were taken for personal security.

Punjab, which witnessed terrorism in the 1980s and 1990s, has around 360,000 active gun licences, most of which were issued during the two decades of strife.