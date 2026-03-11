Four pieces of legislation were introduced in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, including a Bill aimed at preserving and digitising the State’s manuscript heritage and amendments affecting local body elections, police tenure, and the service conditions of the Lokayukta. Bill to safeguard manuscripts among 4 tabled in K’taka assembly

Among the measures tabled was the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Bill, which proposes a framework for identifying, documenting and preserving manuscripts across the State while making them accessible for research and public use.

The Bill was introduced by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister H.K. Patil. It proposes the creation of the Karnataka Manuscripts Authority to oversee the survey, conservation and digitisation of manuscripts, and to facilitate research, publication and wider public access to these records.

Another measure presented in the House was the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill. The amendment follows the State government’s decision to conduct local body elections using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

The proposed changes aim to safeguard the secrecy of voting and shield voters from coercion, intimidation and undue influence. The Bill also seeks to ensure that elections to local bodies are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, reflecting the democratic mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution.

The Assembly also saw the introduction of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill. The measure proposes that misconduct and dereliction of duty be recognised as factors that could affect the guarantee of a minimum two-year tenure for police officers.

In addition, the Karnataka Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill was tabled to align the allowances and service conditions of the Lokayukta with those of judges of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court.