Biopic on Metroman E Sreedharan to hit silver screen next year

Metroman E Sreedharan, the man who revolutionised the way urban Indians commute in the country, will soon be seen on the silver screen. The biopic - ‘Rama Sethu’ is set to be directed by V K Prakash, a well- known film director from the south Indian fraternity.

Popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who took up the role of late football captain of the country V P Sathyan in his biopic ‘Captain’ last year, will be donning the role of Sreedharan in the movie. The announcement was made at the title release of the movie held in, Sreedharan’s native place Ponnani in Malappuram district, on Tuesday. The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2020.

“We have been prodding him for quite some time. He was initially not willing. Finally he agreed after hearing the script. It is a great honour for us to do a film on a person like Sreedharan,” the director said, adding that the shooting will begin shortly. He said shooting will be done mainly in Rameswaram, Konkan mountains, Kochi and New Delhi. Incidentally, Rameswaram is also the place where a young Sreedharan had re-built the Pambah bridge after it was damaged in 1965 floods. Prakash has said that the movie will show Sreedharan’s life journey, including the time from when he was a young railway engineer to his present life in retirement.

“It is a challenge to portray the life of a man who devoted his life for the country. Pamban bridge, Kochi port, Konkan railway, Delhi metro and other projects will come alive in the movie. The script was prepared by Suresh Babu,” said Prakash. He also said that he was toying with the idea for many years. Actor Jayasurya said he was excited to take up the role of his “real life hero.”

“The idea was conceived almost six years ago. But it was delayed due to many reasons. During a discussion he told us he did not watch a movie for more than three decades. Kept a low profile throughout his life, he often laughed at the idea but finally gave the go-ahead,” said Babu, who will be helming the script. According to Babu, the movie will be told by two characters - P K Uthaman and his daughter, both of whom who have worked in a textile shop in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The first edition of the movie will be made in Malayalam but the movie will be dubbed in other languages including Hindi later.

Metroman Elattuvalappil Sreedharan was not available for his take.

