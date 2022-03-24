Birbhum: Senior cop suspended hours after Mamata's visit, NHRC to probe killings

Hours after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to violence-hit Birbhum and met families of victims who were burnt alive earlier this week, a senior police officer of the district was suspended with immediate effect for “gross misconduct and dereliction of duty” on Thursday.

Tridip Pramanik, inspector of police, posted as inspector-in-charge, Rampurhat police station, Birbhum district, was suspended with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty unbecoming of a member of a disciplined police force, an order from the state’s additional director general of police (law and order) read.

Eight people, including two children, were burnt to death at a village in Rampurhat on Tuesday after several houses were set ablaze from the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh. According to locals, the violence was the result of a factional feud within the ruling Trinamool Congress. As many as 23 people have been arrested so far in the case. Among those held in the case is Trinamool Congress block president Anirul Hossain

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it was taking a suo motu cognisance of the killings and would carry out an investigation in the case. NHRC chief (retired) justice Arun Mishra said investigations would be carried out by a team of the rights body in the district.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee, who also heads the Trinamool Congress, met the family of eight victims and said a compensation of ₹5 lakh would be given to each. An additional ₹50,000 will be given to two families who lost their children in the mayhem. Another ₹2 lakh would be given to each household to rebuild their homes burnt down in the incident along with a job to one member of each family.

Political tempers have been running high ever since the incident came to light with the BJP and Congress demanding Banerjee’s resignation, while the ruling camp accusing the opposition of exploiting the killings. A team of TMC leaders met Union home minister Amit Shah during the day and sought the ouster of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that he was working against constitutional norms.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan rushed to the Well from his seat in the last rows and shouted slogans against the Trinamool Congress government and sat in the aisle briefly, alleging that Bengal has become a "land of terror".

Congress member Gaurav Gogoi also hit out at the state government for not allowing the party's leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to visit the spot and stopping him nearly 90km away from the spot, saying it is a blow to democracy.

