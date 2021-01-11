Bird flu: Lucknow zoo shuts bird enclosures for visitors as precaution

The Lucknow zoo on Sunday decided to close the bird enclosures for visitors as a precautionary measure against bird flu for the next few days. The staff visiting bird enclosures is mandated to wear a PPE kit.

“Reports of deaths of birds have come from some places. Though no case of bird flu has been reported, nor has there been a behavioural change among birds on the campus. Yet we have decided to close bird enclosures for visitors as a precaution against bird flu,” said zoo director RK Singh.

There has been no fall in the number of visitors coming to the zoo campus. On Sunday 8,000 visitors came while on January 9 there were 5,000 visitors and on January 8, in all 7,000 visitors came.

The zoo has also made arrangements to ensure sanitisation of the animal enclosures particularly the bird enclosures. No outside vehicle is allowed on the campus and visitors have to use hand sanitisers before entering.

Food served to the animals is disinfected and also the keepers have been asked to keep a watch on the behaviour of birds and report any change. Medicine to boost immunity is being given.

With reports of bird flu coming from different states, the forest department has decided to trap migratory birds in the region and test their samples for lab tests. “Field staff has been asked to get the samples of migratory birds randomly and send them for lab tests at National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. If any bird is found dead the post mortem will be conducted by the forest department,” said chief conservator of forest in a press statement.

Doctors said people should take precaution and should not panic with bird flu.

“Keep distance from birds and particularly if they die. Consume food with caution and keep hygiene a priority in daily life,” said Dr Anuruddha Verma, former member central council for homoeopathy.

