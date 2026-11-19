Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Harry Boxer, who was arrested by US immigration authorities earlier this month, had previously been arrested by the US Border Patrol in October 2024 for illegally entering the country but was released without vetting, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has told HT, blaming the Joe Biden administration for his release.

Police said Jat is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan and at least seven in Haryana, including allegations of extortion, murder and attacks. (HT sourced photo)

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Jat on November 6 in Concord, California, based on inputs shared by Indian agencies. The 40-year-old was allegedly coordinating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s criminal activities in India from overseas, including threats against Bollywood celebrities, extortion calls to businessmen and attacks on rivals, Indian officials said.

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“On November 6, 2026, ICE arrested Harichand Jat, a criminal illegal alien from India, during a targeted enforcement operation in Concord, California. Jat has a significant criminal history in his home country. Jat was previously arrested by Border Patrol on October 11, 2024, after he illegally entered the country near Otay Mesa, California. Under the Biden administration, he was released into the country, completely unvetted,” a DHS spokesperson said in an email statement in response to a detailed query by HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The department did not elaborate on Jat’s current custody status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department did not elaborate on Jat’s current custody status. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Behind bars, beyond borders: Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime empire

India Seeks Deportation

Indian officials, who did not want to be named, said his October 2024 arrest meant he had first attempted to enter the US about two years ago.

Jat had allegedly fled India in April 2023 and subsequently attempted to enter the US illegally from Mexico. “However, if, after his arrest in October 2024, he was released into the country, he got what he wanted,” an officer said.

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Indian agencies are pressing for his deportation from the US rather than pursuing the more cumbersome extradition process and are already in touch with DHS and other concerned authorities, a second officer said.

Also read: Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member wanted in 22 cases, detained by ICE in US

DHS Statement and Criminal Allegations

In its response to HT on Wednesday, DHS also said: “Nationwide our law enforcement is targeting public safety threats—including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists. Nearly 60% of illegal aliens ICE arrested across the country have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges just in the US. This statistic doesn’t account for those wanted for violent crimes in their home country or another country, INTERPOL notices, human rights abusers, gang members, terrorists, etc. The list goes on.”

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“Under President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Markwayne) Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Illegal aliens are not welcome in the US,” the DHS spokesperson added.

Also read: Detained Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in US faces multiple cases in Haryana

A resident of Chatarpura village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, Jat is accused of playing a key role in the Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang’s extortion network across Rajasthan, Haryana and Mumbai. He is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan and at least seven in Haryana, involving extortion, murder and attacks, police said. His name has also surfaced in cases registered in Punjab and other states.

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According to the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Jat left India using his passport in April 2023 and continued coordinating criminal activities from overseas. Investigators tracked his movements through Dubai and the Dominican Republic before tracing his route through Mexico into the US. He entered the country using the illegal “donkey route”.

Frequently Asked Questions When was Harichand Jat arrested by ICE? ICE arrested Jat on November 6 in Concord, California. Why are Indian agencies seeking Jat’s deportation? Indian agencies are pressing for his deportation from the US rather than pursuing the more cumbersome extradition process. What criminal cases is Jat wanted in? Police said he is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan and at least seven in Haryana, involving extortion, murder and attacks.