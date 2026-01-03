Bitter harvest: The rise of bad loans in the agriculture sector

The RBI released its biannual Financial Stability Report (FSR) on December 31. Data on bad loans, or non-performing assets (NPA), shows that bank balance sheets are healthier than they have ever been in the last decade, with gross NPAs as a share of total advances falling to just 2.2% in September 2025. Workers plant paddy in the fields in Wayanad district of Kerala. (Representational image) (Courtesy Rajesh Krishnan)

However, there is one statistic in the FSR which should set off alarm bells for policy observers. Agriculture accounts for the highest share of bad loans and this share has been rising for quite some time now. A further examination also shows that agriculture’s share in bad loans is disproportionately larger than its overall share in bank credit in the country.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) database has sector-wise NPA share data from the quarter ending March 2015. Back then, industry and services accounted for more than 80% of the total NPAs of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs). The situation remained broadly unchanged for five years but started changing steadily after that.

As of September 2025, the latest period for which this data is available, industry and services accounted for only 45% of NPAs while more than 50% of it is now in the agricultural and retail loan category. Agriculture alone accounts for 36% of SCB’s NPAs, the highest this number has ever been for the period for which we have this data. The NPA share of retail loans (17.7%) is almost the same as that of industry (20.1%). NPAs in services have been flat in the recent past after falling and then rising again in the post-2015 period. This trajectory has also meant that the share of “large borrowers” – they are defined as one who has aggregate fund-based and non-fund-based exposure of ₹5 crore and above with any bank – in total NPAs has fallen from almost 90% in 2015 to just about one-third by September 2025. (See charts 1A, 1B)