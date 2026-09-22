Bittu Tabahi, famed for cleaning a trash-filled MP river, now tackles Gurugram roads

Surendra Singh Choudhry, popularly known as "Bittu Tabahi," shot to fame after his clean-up of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. Now, the 21-year-old is back in the spotlight with another cleanliness drive, this time taking his movement to Gurugram, Haryana.

In the video, Choudhry, also know as "Bittu Tabahi" can be seen cleaning along with his team. (Screenshots from video (bittu_tabahi/Instagram))

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One of the latest videos on Bittu Tabahi's Instagram handle documents his team tackling waste in Gurugram.

Sharing the clip of the cleanup drive in Gurugram on Instagram, he said, "Today, along with my entire team, I have arrived to clean an area in Gurugram. A JCB has also been brought in to clear the large piles of debris."

"As you all know, yesterday we conducted a clean-up along the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Similarly, we are here today to clean an area in Gurugram, ensuring that this cleanliness campaign reaches every single corner of the nation," he added.

In the video, Bittu can be seen cleaning along with his team.

He also posted an open call inviting the public to join their next effort.

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Bittu, a 21-year-old B.Sc. student, began his journey with nothing more than a shovel, fierce determination, and no funds for heavy machinery, as reported by news agency ANI.

His efforts gained momentum after he started sharing the before-and-after comparison of the Ajnar River on social media.

He began cleaning the river in Biaora on January 26 and faced real risks along the way, the report added.

Also Read | From Dashrath Manjhi to Bilal Ahmad Dar: Before Bittu Tabahi, Indians who showed the power of one

After this, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) highlighted the initiative taken by Bittu.

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In a post on X, the NMCG said, "Surendra Singh, a student from Madhya Pradesh known to his friends as 'Bittu Tabahi', didn't file a complaint, didn't start a petition, and didn't wait for the authorities to act. When he saw the Ajnar River choking under layers of garbage, he waded in and started cleaning it himself."

"That quiet, unglamorous act of one young man has since travelled far beyond the riverbank. His story has caught the attention of people across the country, not because it was dramatic, but because it was deeply human. It spoke about something many of us feel but rarely act on," the post added.

Earlier, Choudhry got a job offer from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, over X.

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While replying to a post praising Choudhry, Slat said, "Come work for us."

Also Read | Bittu Tabahi connects with Dutch NGO on video call after CEO offers him job on X. Watch

Choudhry commands an Instagram following of over 1.9 million, where he documents himself and his friends carrying out cleanliness drives.

(with inputs from agencies)