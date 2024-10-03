Bizman arrested for firing shots into air during birthday party

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police arrested a 59-year-old real estate businessman for allegedly firing shots into the air during an event, said officials familiar with the mater on Wednesday. During the festivities, the accused allegedly brandished his licensed revolver and discharged six rounds into the air as part of the celebration (File photo)

The suspect, identified as Seyyed Altaf Ahmed from Shivajinagar, allegedly fired shots on September 22 at a birthday party in Bannerghatta area of Bengaluru.

“We have registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested Altaf Ahmed for the unlawful use of a licensed firearm,” a CCB inspector said, adding that although the accused possessed a valid license for his personal pistol, the Arms Act strictly forbids the use of firearms in public spaces, and discharging a weapon into the air, even during celebrations.

During the festivities, Ahmed allegedly brandished his licensed revolver and discharged six rounds into the air as part of the celebration. The act was captured on video by an attendee, who later posted the footage online.

The police social media department, which actively monitors online platforms for illegal activities, had detected the video and alerted the CCB, which initiated an investigation into the incident. Following a review of the footage and the collection of additional evidence, police identified Altaf Ahmed as the individual responsible for the firing.