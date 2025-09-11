BJD slams Odisha govt for enhancing BDOs’ powers, calls it assault on democracy

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday criticised the state cabinet’s Wednesday decision to enhance the financial powers of Block Development Officers (BDOs) by amending the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure Rules, 2002, calling it a direct assault on democracy and the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the state. The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mohan Majhi, on Wednesday approved the amendments to increase the financial authority of Block Development Officers (BDOs). (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mohan Majhi, on Wednesday approved the amendments to increase the financial authority of Block Development Officers (BDOs), engineers, and district-level officials to grant both Technical Sanction (TS) and Administrative Approval (AA) for Panchayat Samiti projects without requiring the counter-signature of elected representatives.

Under the revised framework, the power of BDOs to pass bills for Panchayat Samiti works has been enhanced fivefold — from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh — without requiring the counter-signature of Panchayat Samiti chairpersons. Administrative approval powers have also been delegated to the Chief Development Officer (CDO)-cum-executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, further shifting authority away from elected functionaries to government officers.

Slamming the move, the BJD alleged that the state government has attempted to strip elected representatives of their powers in Panchayati Raj institutions. “The elected block chairpersons are from the BJD. But for the sake of fulfilling its political and financial greed, the government has handed over all powers to BDOs, thereby reducing the role of people’s representatives,” senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said.

“Under Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha, the works were approved at Gram Sabhas, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishad level and later accepted by the government. The present government did away with this practice and introduced the ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ scheme, giving the approval power to the collectors, thereby reducing the role of the elected representatives,” Sahoo said.

“If the government fails to roll back this decision, a massive agitation will erupt across Odisha,” he added.

Senior BJD leader Pratap Jena also warned that if the state government doesn’t withdraw its decision, the Panchayat Samiti chairpersons, sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti members, and Zilla Parishad members of all 314 blocks in Odisha will be forced to raise their voice against it.

Government officials said the new framework will expedite bill processing, avoid delays caused by multiple counter-signatures, and ensure timely implementation of schemes.