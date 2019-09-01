BJD to begin membership drive from Sep 2, plans to double number of members

india

The ruling Biju Janata Dal will start a membership drive from September 2 to get at least 50 lakh new members till end of October.

Chairing the Biju Janata Dal executive committee meeting here on Sunday, chief minister and party president Naveen Patnaik urged for active participation of the leaders in the membership drive of the party and advised his party leaders to act as agents of transformation. Patnaik will assess the progress of the membership drive once in every 15 days till October 31, when the drive ends.

“I want people to see integrity in our approach and actions. The BJD performed well in the elections due to hard work by the party workers,” Patnaik said.

BJD currently is the biggest political party in Odisha with 47 lakh members. The main opposition BJP that has 36 lakh members is currently on an enrolment drive to increase the membership to 50 lakh.

Patnaik advised the leaders to work with various institutions for promoting the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi, and intensify ‘Jeebana Bindu’, a blood donation campaign to address the shortfall of blood in Odisha.

