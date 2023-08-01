BJD to support govt on bill replacing Delhi services ordinance

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday announced that it will support the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance in the Parliament and oppose the no-confidence motion proposed by various opposition parties against the government. BJD MP Sasmit Patra speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI photo)

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said the party has asked its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House during the discussion.

The BJD’s support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) in the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance is crucial as the alliance does not have clear majority in Rajya Sabha.

With nine BJD MPs, the NDA tally rises to 109.

In the 245-member house, the majority-mark is 120 as some seats are vacant.

The opposition alliance INDIA has 108 MPs including 7 MPs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The BJP needs 11 more votes to see the bill through and the INDIA coalition needs 12.

The YSR Congress Party with 9 Rajya Sabha MPs is expected to support the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The Delhi Services Bill, which allows the Centre to retain control over the bureaucracy in Delhi seeks to replace an ordinance that the Modi-led government promulgated in May this year.

The bill overturns a Supreme Court order in May that gave the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government the powers in all spheres except policing, public order, and land.

Reacting on the development, opposition Congress said BJD now stood exposed.

“It is not with the INDIA alliance and has surrendered before BJP,” said BK Patnaik, campaign committee chairman of State PCC.

