BJP 1st non-Cong govt to win consecutive terms in Assam

Guwahati: As predicted by most exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Assam, becoming the first non-Congress government to win consecutive terms in the northeastern state.

Official trends and leads for 126 seats available till 10pm showed that BJP and its allies have won or were leading in 74 seats in comparison to the Congress and its allies, which had won or were ahead in 50 seats. A party or alliance needs 64 seats to form government.

The BJP on its own had won or was leading in 59 seats, while its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) were ahead in nine and six seats, respectively.

“Based on performance of our government and election strategy and campaign put in place by the party leadership, we were confident of winning in Assam. We are grateful to voters for reposing faith in us for the next five years and will work with renewed energy for them,” said BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta.

The Congress won or was leading in 30 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in 16, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) in four seats and the CPI(M) in one seat.

Key candidates from BJP, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal , senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass have all won.

Congress state president Ripun Bora is trailing BJP’s Utpal Borah in the Gohpur seat and the party’s leader in the legislature Debabrata Saikia was leading the BJP’s Mayur Borgohain in the Nazira seat.

“We put up a strong fight and were confident of a better show. It remains to be seen why voters rooted for BJP despite issues like price rise and crime against women, which is highest in Assam. It seems BJP’s polarization card had an impact, but we will need to study the results in detail to surmise that,” said Assam Congress media committee chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma.

In 2016, the BJP won 60 seats and formed its first government in Assam with support of AGP (14) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), which won 12 seats. The Congress won 26 seats and AIUDF 13.

A number of factors helped the BJP retain power despite the Congress putting together a rainbow coalition of 10 parties, which included the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland Peoples Party (BPF).

“BJP unleashed a multi-pronged strategy for Assam election and it benefitted them. One of the key reasons for BJP’s win was targeted intervention aimed at almost communities by several schemes launched by the Sonowal government,” said Kausthabh Deka, professor of political science, Dibrugarh University.

The schemes included giving ₹830 per month to nearly 1.7 million families, cash transfer to bank accounts of nearly 700,000 tea-garden workers, funds for religious bodies, several schemes for students, unemployed young people, sportspersons, etc.

The BJP also managed to play on the issue of identity.

“The BJP managed to create a narrative about clash of civilizations by telling voters Assamese ‘sanskriti’ (culture) and identity was under threat from Muslims of Bangladeshi origin and targeted Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which formed an alliance with Congress,” said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of political science in Gauhati University.

The state government’s handling of the first wave of Covid19 last year could have led people to believe that having the same party in power at Centre and state during such a crisis would prove beneficial, said experts. And the party carefully skirted the Citizenship Amendment Act controversy in a state where the law, pushed through by the BJP-led Union government was seen as something that could legitimise the rights of outsiders in the state.

“BJP was successful in keeping the election debates outside the CAA ambit. The lockdown imposed due to Covid19 broke down the momentum of anti-CAA protests and the way in which the state government especially health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dealt with the crisis, benefitted the party,” said Deka.

Meanwhile, the Congress , despite an alliance that looked good on paper, and a campaign that focused on five relevant promises, including included non-implementation of CAA, cash benefits to housewives, 200 units of free electricity, creation of 500,000 jobs and increase in daily wage of tea-garden workers, could not improve its performance.

“Congress failed to consolidate new ground. The party’s tie-up with AIUDF resulted in erosion of its core base in upper Assam. The party still lacks credibility among voters. Like 2016, the party was able to get a significant percentage of total votes, but it didn’t get converted to seats,” said Deka.

In 2016, Congress won nearly 31% votes (which was more than 1.5% of the BJP figure) and won 26 seats.

Two newly formed regional parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD), which fought the election together failed to do much, but RD president Akhil Gogoi who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the anti-CAA protests, secured a win from the Sibsagar seat.

In the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas in lower Assam, United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which is an ally of the BJP, managed to drub Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), which won 12 seats in 2016. UPPL won 6 of the 8 seats it contested while BPF won 4 seats.

The question in Assam now is who between Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the party will choose as the next CM.