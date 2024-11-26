BJP ally Ramdas Athawale backs Devendra Fadnavis, says Eknath Shinde should…

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday backed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the next Maharashtra chief minister. He also suggested Eknath Shinde either be the Deputy CM or join the Modi government at the Centre. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI/Deepak Salvi)

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) president claimed that Shinde is a bit "unhappy" after he came to know that the BJP high command has "finalised" Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM, hinting that the decision has already been made.

"...deadlock is there...when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhappy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there has to make a way ...Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister," Athawale said.

"The people of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM...," Athawale told ANI.

Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan asked the Shiv Sena leader to continue as the caretaker CM until the new government is formed. However, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shide faction of Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, along with BJP, is yet to decide on who will lead the next Maharashtra government.

Athawale urged the BJP high command to take the decision soon after talking with all three leaders, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar.

Eknath Shinde's request

On the other hand, Shinde urged his supporters not to gather in Mumbai or anywhere else in his support.

"Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," Shinde said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He also said that the Mahayuti alliance will stay together after the big win in the state.

The BJP became the single largest party in Maharashtra, winning 132 seats out of 288, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.