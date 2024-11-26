Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra chief minister amid suspense on successor

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance retained power after a landslide victory in the assembly election. His resignation came amid suspense on who would be the next chief minister of the state. Eknath Shinde in a conversation with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference.(ANI file photo)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde are reportedly vying for the top political position of Maharashtra. The BJP's claim for the post of the chief minister was bolstered by its performance in the assembly election as it emerged as the single-largest party; it won 132 of the 148 seats it contested.

BJP's ally Shiv Sena won 57 seats whereas Ajit Pawar's National Congress Party won 41 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.

While demanding the coveted post, Shiv Sena cited NDA's political arrangement in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar is the chief minister of the state despite the BJP's 'big brother' status in the coalition.

