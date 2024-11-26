Eknath Shinde asks supporters to avoid gathering at ‘Varsha’ over Maharashtra CM post demand

Amid suspense over the next Maharashtra chief minister following Mahayuti's strong performance in the assembly elections, Eknath Shinde has urged supporters not to gather at his official residence, ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai, to demand his stay as the chief minister of the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a conversation with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

"After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today,” Shinde said on X.

However, the Shiv Sena leader asked his supporters not to gather outside the ‘Varsha’ bungalow or any other location in his support.

“Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner,” Shinde added.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, winning 230 seats out of 288, yet the question of who will be the next chief minister remains unresolved.

Supporters of Eknath Shinde argue that he should continue as CM, citing the landslide win under his leadership. On the other hand, leaders of the BJP, which recorded its highest-ever seat tally, are pushing for Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister to be sworn in as CM for the third time.

In the November 20 elections, the BJP secured 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The vote counting was held on Saturday.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in the national capital late evening on Monday and held discussions with top BJP leadership on the next government formation.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the Bihar model to assert that Shinde should continue as the chief minister. “We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision,” Mhaske was quoted by PTI as saying.