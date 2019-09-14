BJP appoints Sanjay Jaiswal as Bihar chief, Satish Punia to look after Rajasthan

india

Bharatiya Janata Party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appointed BJP lawmaker Sanjay Jaiswal as the president of the Bihar unit of the BJP, while party MLA Satish Punia took over as the new chief of Rajasthan BJP.

Ajay Kumar has been appointed the new general secretary of the BJP in Uttarakhand. The post had been lying vacant since the resignation of Sanjay Kumar. The new leaders will take charge of the party in their respective states with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

BJP lawmaker Sanjay Jaiswal also heads the parliamentary Committee on Water Resources along with parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna and first time MP Nusrat Jahan of the Trinamool Congress.

Jaiswal replaces Nityanand Rai, a minister of state in the Union government, as head of the BJP’s Bihar unit. Punia has been appointed the president of Rajasthan BJP, just weeks after the death of state party chief Madan Lal Saini. Hailing from Churu’s Rajgarh, Punia (55), is the MLA from Amber constituency of Jaipur district.

