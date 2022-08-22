'Got BJP offer to be CM,' says Sisodia. 'Deserves Bharat Ratna,' says Kejriwal

In Gujarat with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday afternoon doubled down on the claim of the BJP reaching out to him as the CBI steps up probe in the excise policy case. Hours after the rival party dismissed his allegations, Sisodia - at a press briefing - said: “They asked me to be their CM candidate because they don’t have a face for the post in Delhi. I refused.” The AAP chief - by his side - said his deputy may be arrested soon, adding that Sisodia deserves a Bharat Ratna for all the work he has done to improve Delhi's education system. "Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they carried out CBI raids against him," he said.

“Kejriwal ji is my guru. He is my guide. I did not come to politics to become the chief minister… I entered politics to do good for the public. This is my sharp response to the BJP,” Manish Sisodia said.

“All this matter (The excise policy probe) has been raised to stop Kejriwal ji from working. Especially because he has stirred a new hope in Gujarat. I was surprised when I got messages. In the messages I got two offers - that if you split AAP, all CBI and ED cases would be dropped. And that I would be made the chief minister.”

Both the leaders further slammed the BJP - with just months remaining for Gujarat to choose its next government - over the 27 year-long term in the state. "If given an opportunity, we would be able to bring a revolution in Delhi schools just like we did in the national capital. It won't take us 27 years," Delhi deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, the political row over the excise policy has been heating up with the BJP, and the AAP engaged in a war of words. Earlier in the day, the BJP had rebuffed Sisodia's allegations that he was asked to split the AAP.

