BJP asks Lalu Yadav's daughter to change 'Misa' name after her 'will jail PM' jibe

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti triggered a major controversy as she said if the INDIA bloc came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders would be put in jail. Though the comment was made a few days ago, it became a political flashpoint between the BJP and the RJD as BJP leaders said Misa Bharti should reflect on why she was named Misa before making such comments. Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is at the centre of a fresh controversy after she said INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will jail Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

"Misa Bharti should reflect on why she was named Misa. The Congress jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav under the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). Under this Act, anyone could be arrested without leaving the option to approach the court, apply for bail etc. It was a provision for permanent jail. Lalu Yadav at that time vowed to destroy the Congress and hence named his daughter Misa. Is Misaji making fun of her father's oath? She should then change her name," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade said Misa Bharti's comment showed the level to which the opposition's campaign had stooped. "They are now saying 'Modiji marega'. Misa ji said Modiji would be put in jail. But the country wants to hear whether the corrupts will go to jail or not," Tawade said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Misa Bharti should first think of her family. "Her family is stuck in so many types of scams and corruption. And these charges were not brought by us. The court punished them and so such statements are only mockery of democracy," Fadnavis said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said everyone can daydream but Misa Bharti must remember that Lalu Prasad Yadav was neither jailed nor convicted during the BJP government. "Does Misa Bharti blame the UPA for her father's arrest," Shehzad said.

What Misa Bharti said

Misa Bharti commented on allegations of appeasement against the Congress election manifesto. "He accuses our family of corruption. But do you know how big corruption is involved in electoral bonds? Who will reply to that? If the public gives us an opportunity, PM Modi will be in jail along with the BJP leaders,"Misa Bharti said.