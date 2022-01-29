Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP assets account for 69% of all national parties combined: ADR report

The BJP has declared 69% or ₹4,847.78 crore of the total ₹6,988.57 crore of assets declared by seven national political parties for 2019-20, according to an ADR report.
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared 69% or 4,847.78 crore of the total 6,988.57 crore of assets declared by seven national political parties for 2019-20, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a distant second with assets of 698.33 crore, followed by the Congress with 588.16 crore, the report added.

The report, released on Friday, also highlights the significant increase in assets of the seven parties, from 3,260.81 crore in 2016-17 to 3,456.65 crore in 2017-18, 5,349.25 crore in 2018-19, and 6,988.57 crore in 2019-20.The seven parties are: BJP, BSP, Congress, CPM, AITC, CPI and NCP.

The BJP declared 2,904.18 crore of assets in 2018-19, and while it saw a 67% increase in its assets to 4,847.78 crore in 2019-20, the Congress saw its assets in the same period fall from 928.84 crore to 588.16 crore, and the BSP from 738 crore to 698.33 crore.

The assets declared by Political Parties fall under six major heads: fixed assets, loans & advances, FDR/ deposits, TDS, investments and other assets.

According to the report, in 2019-20, 44regional parties declared total assets of 2,129.38 crore, with the top 10 regional parties accounting for 95.27% of this.

“In FY 2019-20, among the Regional Parties, the highest assets were declared by the Samajwadi Party, worth 563.47 crore followed by Telangana Rashtra Samiti, worth 301.47 crore ,and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam worth 267.61 crore,” the report added.

In 2018-19, the highest assets among regional parties were declared by SP ( 572.21 crore), Biju Janata Dal ( 232.27 crore), and the AIADMK ( 206.75 crore).

ADR ‘s analysis further captures the asset categories declared by the parties. “During FY 2019-20, the National & Regional Parties declared maximum assets under FDR/Fixed Deposits which amounted to 5,970.59 crore (65.48% of total assets) followed by 1,363.87 crore (14.96%) under Fixed Assets and 946.57 crore (10.38%) under Other Assets,” the report said.

