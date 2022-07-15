BJP backs fresh claims of lawyer against Hamid Ansari: ‘He felt offended when’

The BJP on Friday backed the fresh claims against former vice president Hamid Ansari brought by Dr Adish Aggarwala, chairman of the All India Bar Association, who claimed that Ansari and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke about a different conference in their statements amid the controversy over a Pakistani journalist's claim. Also Read | Congress on BJP's ‘insinuations’ against Hamid Ansari: ‘The level that PM will…'

Adish Aggarwala issued a press statement on Thursday night claiming that while Ansari and Congress mentioned the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights, they did not talk about The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights.

"I wish to set out the facts based on records. The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights was held on December 11 & 12, 2010 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The then Vice-President Hamid Ansari had attended the conference. But Nusrat Mirza was neither an invitee, nor had he attended it. Even Nusrat Mirza has not referred to this Conference in his interview. It is recalled that when the aforesaid Conference was being organized, an invitation to attend the Conference had been sent to Mr. Hamid Ansari in his capacity as Vice-President of India. Mr. Ashok Dewan who at that time was working as Director, Vice-President Secretariat had informed me that the Vice-President has desired that Pakistani journalist Mr. Nusrat Mirza be invited to the Conference," the statement read.

Dr Aggarwala claimed that the "request" was not kept as Mirza was from the media and Pakistan's judges or lawyers were not invited.

"Mr Dewan called me up the day before the Conference and expressed displeasure of the Vice-President. He also informed me that Mr Hamid Ansari has felt offended and will now attend the inaugural ceremony for only twenty minutes although he had initially agreed to participate in the event for an hour. On the next day, Mr. Ansari left the ceremony after twenty minutes itself as had been informed by Mr Dewan," the statement read.

Aggarwala said the Congress leaders are trying to "mask the alleged meeting" by making "insinuations and veiled statements on social media that MR Nusrat Mirza had attended the conference organised by me".

"They are only trying to draw advantage from the fact that I am co-author of biographies on Prime Minister titled Narendra Modi - A Charismatic and Visionary Statesman with British author Sarah Marchington and Narendra Modi: Harbinger of Prosperity & Apostle of World Peace with American Poet & Author Ms Elisabeth Horan and are making irresponsible assertions," the statement read.

Sharing the 'explosive' statement, BJP's Amit Malviya said Ansari has to explain.

What is the controversy over Hamid Ansari?

A Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed that he had been invited to India several times by Hamid Ansari. He also claimed to have given secret and classified information to the Inter-Services Intelligence.

What did Hamid Ansari say?

Terming all the allegations as a 'litany of falsehood', Hamid Ansari said he never invited anyone as invitations were dealt by the organisers. Ansari also set the record straight by saying that the invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government generally through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign ministry on Ansari row

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi refused to comment on the row over whom Hamid Ansari had invited or not. "I have seen some media reports but I cannot comment on it. I don't have the details about the media report and it is uncorroborated. I would not like to comment on both the points," he said.

