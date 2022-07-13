BJP seeks Congress’s clarification over Pakistani journalist’s claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asked Congress to clarify its policy on countering terror, citing media reports about a Pakistani journalist’s claims about visiting India, including on the invitation of the then vice president Hamid Ansari, and sharing sensitive and secret information.

“Nusrat Mirza, a Pakistani journalist, has made a disclosure that...Ansari invited him five times to India between 2005-2011. He said during his visits he met him and shared information that is sensitive and secret. We should not forget that the [vice president]’s post is Constitutional and there are many issues that cannot be shared as they are linked to the nation’s security,” said BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia.

He wondered what was the nature of the information allegedly shared. “This has not been shared once but five times. He says this information was used against India by [Pakistan’s spy agency] ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] to weaken India. India has been leading the campaign against terrorism and the Congress government invited a person who was given information used against our country and its people.”

Bhatia asked whether this was the Congress leadership’s policy on countering terrorism. “Was their policy to end terrorism…to share information that can be used against our country. Ansari was given an honour …in return what did he give.”

He cited media reports about Mirza’s disclosure and added Ansari invited the Pakistani journalist to attend a conference in India and speak on terrorism and how to fight it in 2010. “A country known to support terrorism…a person from that country is invited to speak about counterterrorism. This is their policy to fight terrorism.”

He asked Congress to answer their questions. “Is it true that you invited him and violated the rules that no government or institution would work against the interest or hurt the security of the nation,” Bhatia said. “Ansari should answer if you have invited this person and shared a number of secretive and sensitive matters officially or unofficially. If you have …please share it with the current dispensation to show that you are committed to this nation.”

Bhatia said Ansari should disclose whether the intelligence agencies informed him that this journalist was sharing information with ISI. “The Congress’s history is that it does not stand for the country but the family. So did you take any instruction from the family on inviting him?”

According to media reports, Mirza claimed he was invited to India by Ansari multiple times and was given permission to visit more cities than is usually allowed. News agency ANI reported Mirza made the claims in an interview with another Pakistani journalist.