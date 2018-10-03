BJP Baharaich MP Savitri Bai Phule terms government’s cleanliness drive a publicity stunt, refuses to hold broom

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule refused to hold a broom during a cleanliness drive on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and termed the government’s drive a publicity stunt. Phule said those who were opposing reservation and the Constitution should clean the waste and garbage.

The MP said the people of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ will no longer hold the broom and would not participate in cleanliness drives any more. She said the people of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ belonging to schedule caste and poor Muslims need employment, security and social respect. She further said that the cleanliness drive was being propagated to divert the minds of countrymen from burning issues. Phule had been invited to a cleanliness drive near Jhinghaghat at Nanpara Bus stand on Monday.

Talking to HT on Tuesday, the MP said, “I don’t want to just pose for the drive so I did not hold the broom”. Phule said she has instructed the concerned officials to clean the district. She further said that if the government has appointed officials, why should she take up the broom? She said, “I am an elected Member of Parliament from a reserved seat. If I just hold the broom, will this place get cleaned”?

“Karypalika aur Vidhayika ka mann pahle saaf hona chahiye samaj ke prati” ( The executive and the legislature should first have a clean heart towards the society ), the MP said. She challenged the officials concerned to enter into a drain and other such places and then show the courage of cleanliness drive. She said that if the country is clean today it was just because of the people of ‘Bahujan Samaj’. She said that the need of the hour was not to wield brooms, but equal rights and equal opportunity.

