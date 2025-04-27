BJP blasts Siddaramaiah over 'spineless' statement on Pakistan

BJP leader CR Kesavan has called Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah "spineless" after the Congress leader said that he was not in favour of "war" with Pakistan and cited a "security lapse" in the recent deadly terror attack in which 26 people were killed in Pahalgam. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the central government to increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir.(PTI)

The BJP leader contrasted the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with those of Siddaramaiah. "On one hand Rahul Gandhi says we are with the central government and whatever action the government takes we will support it. And here you have Mr. Siddaramaiah. He's a chief minister of a state, He's a senior leader of the Congress Party. He speaks like a Pakistan apologist."

Kesavan on Saturday accused the Congress of soft-pedaling on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, stating, "As spineless statement exposes how the Congress Party soft pedals on Pakistan sponsored terrorism. It also reveals how the Congress leadership continues to adopt a weak and toothless approach to Pakistan-sponsored terror activities."

He went on to claim that the recent attack in Pahalgam was clearly a "Pakistan backed Islamic terror attack," and demanded clarification from Congress regarding its stance.

"And the Congress leadership now has to clarify its stand. Because is the Congress Party playing a double game? Is the Congress Party running with the hares and hunting with the hounds?" Kesavan asked.

Kesavan continued to question the official position of Congress, asserting, "So what is the official stand of the Congress leadership? Is it the cowardly statement of Siddaramaiah or Rahul Gandhi's statement? First the Congress Party needs to clarify this."

The BJP leader accused the party of failing to act during previous terror attacks under their rule.

"One will never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, again Pakistan based. And how you know the Congress party didn't even retaliate to the attack. In fact they didn't even revoke the most favored nation status of Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks," he said.

Kesavan further pointed to the actions of Prime Minister Modi in contrast to Congress, saying, "And only you know it was Modiji. After the Pulwama strikes in 2019, Modi revoked the most favoured nation status. That is the history of the Congress party."

The BJP leader also recalled comments from Congress leaders that downplayed Pakistan's role in terrorism.

"And when 26/11 happened, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly of the Congress party gave a clean to the terrorist Kasab saying Hemant Karkare was not killed by Kasab. And then you had people like Sam Patroda, the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. And what a shocking statement he made referring to 26/11. Sam Pitroda said eight people came and did something and you don't jump on a nation meaning Pakistan. Shameful statements," Kesavan said.

He called on the Congress leadership to clarify its stance, saying, "This is how you know Congress leadership gave a clean chit to Pakistan. And now, the same you know, Congress leaders trying to have a soft approach to Pakistan is surfacing. It's time Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership either they disown the statement of Siddaramaiah and they need to clarify and explain what is the official stand of the Congress Party to this murderous massacre of Indians and Hindus by Pakistan-based terrorists."

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, called for strengthening security in the Kashmir valley to ensure peace.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Karnataka CM stated that his government would take steps to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state are sent back as per the instructions of the central government.

"Steps will be taken to send back Pakistani citizens as per the instructions of the central government. Information will be obtained about the number of Pakistanis in various cities of the state," Siddaramaiah said.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.