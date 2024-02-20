 ‘BJP can be defeated if INDIA is united’: New Chandigarh mayor hails SC verdict | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘BJP can be defeated if INDIA is united’: New Chandigarh mayor after SC declares him winner

‘BJP can be defeated if INDIA is united’: New Chandigarh mayor after SC declares him winner

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2024 05:31 PM IST

The top court annulled the result of the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral election, finding the returning officer guilty of defacing ballots.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar, declared new Chandigarh mayor by the Supreme Court, hailed the apex court, and said that the result shows that the BJP can be defeated if the opposition INDIA bloc is united.

AAP's Chandigarh mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar (File Photo)
AAP's Chandigarh mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar (File Photo)

Also Read: Supreme Court declares AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar as Chandigarh mayoral election winner

“I would like to thank the Supreme Court. This is a win for the people of Chandigarh and the INDIA alliance. This shows that the BJP is not unbeatable and we can defeat them if we stay united,” Kumar told PTI shortly after the Supreme Court's Tuesday verdict.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kumar, the joint AAP-Congress candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral election, held on January 30, had wept bitterly after the defeat. The AAP and Congress, who are among more than two dozen constituents of the INDIA bloc, had accused the returning officer, the BJP's Anil Masih, of rigging the polls.

Also Read: After SC's verdict, what next for Chandigarh poll official Anil Masih?

Kumar's plea against the election result was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench found Masih guilty of intentionally defacing eight ballots, which, the bench said, had votes cast for the petitioner.

The Chandigarh mayoral election had been billed by the AAP-Congress combine as a major poll battle between INDIA, which was formed in July last year, and the Centre's ruling BJP, ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On