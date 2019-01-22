BJP candidate loses to rebel candidate in Jaipur Mayoral polls by one vote

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a big blow in the Jaipur Mayoral elections with its candidate losing to a rebel party candidate by one vote.

The BJP’s candidate Manoj Bhardwaj won 44 votes in the Mayoral elections, while the rebel BJP candidate, Vishnu Lata, who contested as an independent and was supported by the Congress, won 45 votes.

In a house of 90 councillors, despite the BJP having 63 members and the Congress having 18 members, the party failed to win the seat.

Earlier, a meeting was held at a resort in Jaipur where all the BJP councillors had been gathered on Monday. The meeting was presided over by election in-charge Satish Poonia along with BJP’s Jaipur district in-charge Rajendra Gehlot and district president Sanjay Jail.

Lata was sworn in immediately after the votes were counted.

