BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda would be on a two-day visit to Varanasi beginning Sunday, February 28. During his visit, he is expected to meet several party leaders, have luncheon meets with lawmakers, besides checking party’s preparedness in the region.
Nadda is also likely to address a rally in Rohania where he would be inaugurating party’s regional office, BJP leaders said. They, however, added that there could be some last-minute changes in Nadda’s itinerary.
Rohania region is dominated by Patels or Kurmis, the influential OBC sub-caste, many of whom are considered close to party’s ally Apna Dal whose leader Anupriya Patel is currently the MP from Mirzapur. Anupriya’s husband Ashish Singh Patel is an MLC in UP. In 2014, Anupriya was made a Union minister though she failed to make it to the Modi 2.0 government.
Also Read | Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda
“The central BJP could make some changes,” a BJP leader said, adding that the visit was aimed at revving up the party structure in the region. Nadda, who was the party’s UP in-charge before being elected the national chief, is also expected to hold a meeting of BJP’s social media cell.
The BJP chief is also expected to visit Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples in Varanasi, a party leader said.
Ahead of Nadda’s visit, a meeting of UP BJP leaders was scheduled at the party office in Lucknow on Friday, party leaders said.
Party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, the coordinating link between BJP and RSS, could be present at the meeting, some party leaders said. It is not clear if chief minister Yogi Adityanath too would attend the meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Binge-watching Netflix? Scrolling Twitter? Check new rules for online platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to sell surplus paddy procured through e-auction
- The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level, said an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw restrictions imposed on state universities, CM Banerjee writes to PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching centres asked to get students' Covid-19 test done in Mahrashtra's Latur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre rushes expert teams to 10 states to help manage rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt opposes petitions for same-sex marriage: Here’s what happened in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you willing to create more courts for cheque bounce cases: SC asks Centre
- The law prescribes a six-month deadline for trial to complete but an analysis showed that on an average, a case of cheque bounce under Section 138 NI Act remained for three years and eight months in the judicial system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox