BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda would be on a two-day visit to Varanasi beginning Sunday, February 28. During his visit, he is expected to meet several party leaders, have luncheon meets with lawmakers, besides checking party’s preparedness in the region.

Nadda is also likely to address a rally in Rohania where he would be inaugurating party’s regional office, BJP leaders said. They, however, added that there could be some last-minute changes in Nadda’s itinerary.

Rohania region is dominated by Patels or Kurmis, the influential OBC sub-caste, many of whom are considered close to party’s ally Apna Dal whose leader Anupriya Patel is currently the MP from Mirzapur. Anupriya’s husband Ashish Singh Patel is an MLC in UP. In 2014, Anupriya was made a Union minister though she failed to make it to the Modi 2.0 government.

“The central BJP could make some changes,” a BJP leader said, adding that the visit was aimed at revving up the party structure in the region. Nadda, who was the party’s UP in-charge before being elected the national chief, is also expected to hold a meeting of BJP’s social media cell.

The BJP chief is also expected to visit Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples in Varanasi, a party leader said.

Ahead of Nadda’s visit, a meeting of UP BJP leaders was scheduled at the party office in Lucknow on Friday, party leaders said.

Party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, the coordinating link between BJP and RSS, could be present at the meeting, some party leaders said. It is not clear if chief minister Yogi Adityanath too would attend the meeting.